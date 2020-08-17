IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CAO Sells $377,679.15 in Stock

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,792.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $123.41 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $136.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $726.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $81.38 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $296.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,428,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3,901.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

