Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

HMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $6.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.20.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $400.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.52. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.82.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 36.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth about $7,745,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth about $1,453,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 28,490.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 717,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 714,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 46.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,242,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 395,623 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

