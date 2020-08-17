HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €85.00 ($100.00). 16,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €77.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.98. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €32.65 ($38.41) and a 12-month high of €85.00 ($100.00).

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

