Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $10.18 on Top Exchanges

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last week, Horizen has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $99.12 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $10.18 or 0.00085360 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, DragonEX, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.60 or 0.00709607 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00096887 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000942 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,738,962 coins. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, DragonEX, COSS, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Cryptopia, OKEx, Upbit, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

