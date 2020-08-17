Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Position Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 33,493 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after acquiring an additional 652,853 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,419,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

