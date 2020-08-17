Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Major Shareholder Sells $717,698,718.75 in Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $717,698,718.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $47.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.05. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 109.67% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. ValuEngine cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upgraded Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

