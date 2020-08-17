Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Sells $208,600.00 in Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Terry V. Rogers sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $208,600.00.

HL opened at $6.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 229.50 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.42 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $4.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,266,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,642,000 after buying an additional 1,459,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,440,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after buying an additional 726,415 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,641,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after buying an additional 913,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

