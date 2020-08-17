Head-To-Head Survey: Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) versus MobileSmith (NYSE:NUZE)

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Party City Holdco and MobileSmith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco -62.97% -15.52% -1.83% MobileSmith -698.56% -323.25% -246.92%

Party City Holdco has a beta of 2.9, meaning that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MobileSmith has a beta of -5.47, meaning that its share price is 647% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Party City Holdco and MobileSmith’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.35 billion 0.10 -$532.49 million $0.45 5.78 MobileSmith $1.79 million 270.58 -$12.19 million N/A N/A

MobileSmith has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Party City Holdco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Party City Holdco and MobileSmith, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 4 2 0 2.33 MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco presently has a consensus target price of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than MobileSmith.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats MobileSmith on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of August 8, 2019, the company operated approximately 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce Websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

