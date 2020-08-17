HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lifted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,174,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,238 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $81,520,000. MFN Partners Management LP bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 243.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 744,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,897,000 after buying an additional 527,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 273.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 709,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 519,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $134.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 254 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $33,774.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,622.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.72.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

