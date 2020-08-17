Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

HVT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Haverty Furniture Companies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

HVT stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $357.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $21.43.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

