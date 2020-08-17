Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Harvest Capital Credit from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

HCAP stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 19.44 and a quick ratio of 19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). Harvest Capital Credit had a positive return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. Research analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 8,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,546.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 11,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,212 shares of company stock worth $116,627 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.67% of Harvest Capital Credit at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.