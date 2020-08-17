HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hargreaves Lansdown PLC provides advisory and third party investment services for individuals and corporates primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers stock brokerage, pension fund management, financial planning, and asset and wealth management services. Hargreaves Lansdown PLC is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated an underperform rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $47.76 on Friday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.098 per share. This is a boost from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (HRGLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.