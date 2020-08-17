Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 47.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 46,668,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $319,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Halliburton by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,567,949 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $318,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 231.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281,131 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 14.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,497,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $106,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,322,683 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $433,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

