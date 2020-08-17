GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 101,125 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,833,000 after buying an additional 132,427 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $34,665,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 153.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,121,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 364.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300,040 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,907,720.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,623.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 455,385 shares of company stock valued at $6,933,168 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.93. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.13.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.24% and a negative net margin of 155.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

