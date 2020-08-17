GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 198,892 shares in the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,647,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Banco de Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

NYSE:BCH opened at $17.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.90 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 20.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury and Money Market Operations, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits, demand accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; credit cards; installment loans; credit lines; and residential mortgage loans, as well as short and long term financing.

