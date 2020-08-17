GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.49% of Dril-Quip worth $15,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,764,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dril-Quip by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 801,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 26.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DRQ opened at $35.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.25. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

DRQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. G.Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

