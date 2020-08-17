GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 4,530 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Wright Medical Group worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Wright Medical Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 254,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Wright Medical Group alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer S. Walker sold 2,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total transaction of $62,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $67,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,594 shares of company stock valued at $283,461 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WMGI stock opened at $30.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Wright Medical Group NV has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46.

WMGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine lowered Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

About Wright Medical Group

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Wright Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wright Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.