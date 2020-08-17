GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 345,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of PagSeguro Digital worth $12,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 155.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $60,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAGS shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

