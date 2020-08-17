GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 2.18% of Oxford Industries worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Oxford Industries by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after buying an additional 40,006 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.4% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 875,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after buying an additional 37,145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 104.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 36,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE OXM opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. Oxford Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.37 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.12 million, a P/E ratio of -38.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The textile maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.85). Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries Inc will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.15%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

