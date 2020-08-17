GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194,237 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $15,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,370,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,244,000 after buying an additional 430,868 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,278,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,396 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,422,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,333 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 9,067,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,350 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,714,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 107,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.63%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

