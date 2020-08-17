GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $19.29 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,644 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.22% of MakeMyTrip worth $19,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 78.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 37,596 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 63,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMYT stock opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The technology company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 87.55%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. MakeMyTrip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

