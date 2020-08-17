GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $18.56 Million Holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 801,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.02% of Union Bankshares worth $18,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Union Bankshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Union Bankshares stock opened at $25.72 on Monday. Union Bankshares Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.83.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 499,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $153,900.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $1,605,220.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

