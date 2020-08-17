GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $16.38 Million Holdings in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,418 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.26% of Cryolife worth $16,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cryolife in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cryolife by 37.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cryolife by 36.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cryolife by 272.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cryolife during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

CRY stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Cryolife Inc has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $31.77. The company has a market capitalization of $803.39 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cryolife had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryolife from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

