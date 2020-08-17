GW&K Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,705 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of US Ecology worth $17,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter worth $14,744,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in US Ecology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 559,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 201,983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in US Ecology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,746,000 after buying an additional 201,536 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of US Ecology by 580.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 198,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Ecology from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. US Ecology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other news, Director Katina Dorton purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $37,037.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director E Renae Conley bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,037.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $38.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Ecology Inc has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $67.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.57.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.50 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

