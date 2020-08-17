GW&K Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Allegiant Travel worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,828,000 after acquiring an additional 254,951 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,773,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGT opened at $118.40 on Monday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 95,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $11,590,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,749,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,422,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $939,030 and have sold 185,870 shares worth $22,457,483. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

