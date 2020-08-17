GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 8,893 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $17,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 328,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $313.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.21 and its 200 day moving average is $270.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $319.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

