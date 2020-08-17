GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 434,453 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,453 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $15,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,567,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 982,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after buying an additional 388,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 91,076 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 77.6% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,670,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 729,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter worth $18,272,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of INN opened at $6.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 2.00. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.31). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

