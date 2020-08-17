GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 18,447 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,447 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,569,000 after buying an additional 8,195,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after buying an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 419.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 963,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after buying an additional 708,821 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $157.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.98. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total transaction of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $584,742.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,535.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,263. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Gabelli downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

