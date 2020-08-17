GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 13,750 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $113,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 53.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 45,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $112.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,794 shares of company stock worth $22,030,228 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

