GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN opened at $216.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.45.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

