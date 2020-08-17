GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires 239 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,645 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total value of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,042,351.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,380 shares of company stock valued at $10,885,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $337.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $268.77 and a twelve month high of $345.12.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COST. BidaskClub cut Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

