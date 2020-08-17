Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Sells $488,877.94 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CAO Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $488,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,364 shares in the company, valued at $879,928.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:GO opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

