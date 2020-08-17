Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.69.

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $16.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.82.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

