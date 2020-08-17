Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) PT Raised to $52.00

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GDOT. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Green Dot from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Green Dot from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $52.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kuan Archer sold 11,819 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $590,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 217,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

