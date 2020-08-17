Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Cap of $482,418.31

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $482,418.31 and $640.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00157333 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.18 or 0.01869881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00192079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00134023 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,346,729,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,144,934,272 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

