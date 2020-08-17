Goldman Sachs Group Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $218.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura reissued a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a hold rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.17.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BMRN stock opened at $118.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 179.03 and a beta of 1.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.29.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 6.62%. Research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,621. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $300,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,456,669. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.