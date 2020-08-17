Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals Company is a mining company with a focus on exploration, development, providing mine services, and growth through strategic business transactions. The Company has many exploration projects, primarily located in Argentina, Peru, Chile and Mexico, including the advanced-stage El Quevar project in the Salta Province of northwestern Argentina and the Zacatecas project in Mexico. Currently, Golden Minerals manages the San Cristóbal silver and zinc mine in Bolivia, one of the largest open pit silver, zinc and lead mines and processing facilities in the world. The Company intends to identify and capitalize on other opportunities to earn fees or equity interests in mine development projects or mining operations. Golden Minerals is also actively pursuing growth through strategic opportunities, including acquisitions, joint ventures and asset consolidations. Golden Minerals Company is based in Golden, Colorado. “

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AUMN. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Golden Minerals from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.42 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.58.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

Read More: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Minerals (AUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.