Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $200.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.20.

NYSE GPN opened at $172.50 on Monday. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943 shares of company stock valued at $163,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Global Payments by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Global Payments by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2,928.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

