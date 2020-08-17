Giant Price Tops $0.0190 on Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Giant has traded down 39.9% against the US dollar. One Giant coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including $7.59, $24.71, $13.92 and $33.89. Giant has a market capitalization of $154,949.30 and $8,828.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Giant Coin Profile

Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 8,162,225 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

