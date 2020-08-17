GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Sells $754,000.00 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $754,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Mendel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 28th, Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $35,709.52.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 3.07. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

