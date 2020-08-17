GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.