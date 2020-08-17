GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s (GEAGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.