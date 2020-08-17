GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

GEAGY stock opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

