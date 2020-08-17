GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $91.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GLIBA. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GCI Liberty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

GLIBA opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $84.93.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 68.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GCI Liberty during the first quarter worth $3,492,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in GCI Liberty by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCI Liberty (GLIBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.