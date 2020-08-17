Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sells $149,727.00 in Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $149,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $104.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Secur. raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

