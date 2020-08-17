GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.38.

GLPG stock opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.42. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GALAPAGOS NV/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 437.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

