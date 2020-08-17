G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GTHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Roth Capital started coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.88.

GTHX opened at $15.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.05. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 10.95, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.93.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83). As a group, analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

