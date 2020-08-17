Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

FULC has been the subject of several other research reports. BofA Securities downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.67.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. On average, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Diego Cadavid sold 1,459 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $32,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Gould sold 1,919 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,399.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,014,024.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,554 shares of company stock valued at $255,283 in the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 88.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 166.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 303.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that are developing for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-HbF, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia.

