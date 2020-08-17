freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Raised to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FRTAF. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of freenet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

FRTAF opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.52. freenet has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $22.75.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The company offers its postpaid and prepaid services under the mobilcom-debitel brand, as well as no-frills services under the klarmobil, freenetMobile, callMobile, and debitel light brands.

