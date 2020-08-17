Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) PT Raised to $5.00

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Freehold Royalties to a hold rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.18.

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

